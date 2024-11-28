Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 1,476 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $224.45 and a 52-week high of $299.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.34. The firm has a market cap of $447.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

