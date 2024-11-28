Fiduciary Trust Co Has $14.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

