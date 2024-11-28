Financial Comparison: Almacenes Éxito (EXTO) vs. Its Rivals

Dividends

Almacenes Éxito pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Almacenes Éxito pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 33.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Almacenes Éxito has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almacenes Éxito’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A Almacenes Éxito Competitors 0.96% -18.77% 2.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almacenes Éxito $4.90 billion $25.20 million 10.86 Almacenes Éxito Competitors $76.31 billion $1.92 billion 20.15

Almacenes Éxito’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Almacenes Éxito. Almacenes Éxito is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Almacenes Éxito competitors beat Almacenes Éxito on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

