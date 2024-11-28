Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 12,717 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

PG opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,233 shares of company stock worth $6,024,234. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.