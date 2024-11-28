Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.1 %

CW opened at $371.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.63.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.