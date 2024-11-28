Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.1 %
CW opened at $371.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.63.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.