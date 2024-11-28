Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $298.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.34. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $224.45 and a 1-year high of $299.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

