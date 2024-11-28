First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. First Northern Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.33.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.01%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

