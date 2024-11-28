First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 566,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

