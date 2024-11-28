First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FTC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0999 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
