First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0999 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 45.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 125.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 72,523 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

