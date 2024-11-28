First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 101.6% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $107.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
