First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 101.6% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $107.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.