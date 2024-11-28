First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 330,043 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 153,639 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 561.4% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 95,440 shares during the period.

FTSL stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

