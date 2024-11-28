FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$1,204,982.02 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$272.31, for a total transaction of C$1,204,982.02.

Shares of FSV stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$273.24. 60,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$255.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$231.37. The company has a market cap of C$12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of C$193.77 and a 1 year high of C$278.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

