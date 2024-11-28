Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $220.63 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.68 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.29.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

