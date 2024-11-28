Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,603 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

