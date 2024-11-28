Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $19.93 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $19,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

