Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $22,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 274,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,045 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 865,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $41,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,930. The trade was a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.