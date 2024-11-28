Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 13,828 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VT opened at $121.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $97.94 and a 1 year high of $121.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

