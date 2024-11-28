FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.27 and traded as low as $22.10. FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 35,356 shares changing hands.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

Get FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 723,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.