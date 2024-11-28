Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,122 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $794,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $273.28 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $279.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.16.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLUT. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

