Fmr LLC Has $964.26 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,167,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,202,584 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $964,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 348.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 2,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American International Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -47.20%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

