Fmr LLC Sells 207,929 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 207,929 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 11.51% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $822,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 97,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.58. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

