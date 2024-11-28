FORA Capital LLC Buys 2,381 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $193.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.15 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

