FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

