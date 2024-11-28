Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,370,000 after buying an additional 395,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 132,871 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,008,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,549.74. This trade represents a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,974. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

