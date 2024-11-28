Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Stock Price Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Forvia Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Forvia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.