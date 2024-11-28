Fourthstone LLC Acquires 26,358 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.37% of Capital Bancorp worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBNK traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,694. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $473.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

In related news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,040. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 2,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.36 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,196.08. This represents a 79.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

