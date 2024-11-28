Fourthstone LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 73,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

FGBI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.30. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

