Fourthstone LLC Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 219,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,066,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 299,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,209,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 630,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $543.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. This represents a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,202.03. The trade was a 12.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

