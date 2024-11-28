Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Holdings Boosted by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $42,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.
Shares of FLBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. 141,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.
The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
