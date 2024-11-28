Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.20. 11,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 13,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Franklin Wireless Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.20.
Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Company Profile
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Wireless
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.