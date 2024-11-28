Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.20. 11,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 13,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Wireless stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. ( NASDAQ:FKWL Free Report ) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Franklin Wireless worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

