Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 1,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

