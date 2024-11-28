Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $9,007,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,928,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

