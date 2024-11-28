Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,437,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $94.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $69.97 and a one year high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

