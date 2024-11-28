Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,517 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.