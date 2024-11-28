FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD) Plans Dividend of $0.14

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Stock Performance
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.23.
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Company Profile
