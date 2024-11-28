FullNet Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
FullNet Communications Stock Performance
Shares of FULO stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
FullNet Communications Company Profile
