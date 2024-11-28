FullNet Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of FULO stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

