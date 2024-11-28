Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Scott D. Wollney Sells 450 Shares

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Wollney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $13,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,767.90. The trade was a 11.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fundamental Global Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGF opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fundamental Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

