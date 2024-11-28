Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Scott D. Wollney Sells 450 Shares

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Wollney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $13,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,767.90. The trade was a 11.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fundamental Global Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FGF opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fundamental Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
