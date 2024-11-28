FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cosmos Health Reduced by Analyst

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cosmos Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Cosmos Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 5.72. Cosmos Health has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

