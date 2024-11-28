FY2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Lifted by Zacks Research

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MX stock opened at C$65.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$49.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$1.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean Richardson purchased 1,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.52 per share, with a total value of C$75,780.00. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,876.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $262,064. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

