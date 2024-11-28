Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 485725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £99.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.59.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.