Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 166.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.31% of Genesco worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Genesco Stock Up 5.2 %

GCO opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $388.44 million, a PE ratio of -494.50 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.