Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

NYSE GENI opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Genius Sports by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 869,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 122,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

