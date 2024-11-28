Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. This trade represents a 60.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

