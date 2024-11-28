Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $27.52 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,034 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of ONEOK worth $27,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

