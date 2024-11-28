Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $139.33 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

