Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 20,126 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

SWKS stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.