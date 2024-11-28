Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,758 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $32,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $131.66.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

