Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 65,885 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,885 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Airbnb by 111.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,311 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 183.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. This trade represents a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,017 shares of company stock worth $91,842,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

