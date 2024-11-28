GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMOYF remained flat at $16.39 during trading hours on Thursday. GMO internet group has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

