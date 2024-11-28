Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.45 ($5.74) and last traded at €5.40 ($5.68). 2,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.30 ($5.58).

Grammer Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

